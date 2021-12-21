Sorry, an error occurred.
GALENA, Ill. -- Galena police urge residents take precautions in the wake of several burglaries to vehicles.
The department recently took to social media to ask residents to lock vehicle doors and avoid leaving valuable items in vehicles.
Residents also are asked to call police at 815-777-2131 to report suspicious activities or to provide any information concerning the burglaries.
