PEOSTA, Iowa — Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash Friday near Peosta.
Josephine G. Hatcher, 15, and Mark J. Tapke, 63, both of Peosta, were both taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment, according to a report obtained Wednesday from the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at the intersection of U.S. 20 and Cox Springs Road at about 9:35 a.m. Friday. The sheriff’s department reports that Hatcher was northbound on Cox Springs Road when she was unable to stop at the stop sign and slid on the snow-covered roadway in front of Tapke’s vehicle, which was traveling east on U.S. 20. Lungu Valentin, 33, of Bolingbrook, Ill., was driving a semi-tractor trailer behind Tapke’s vehicle. The semi struck both the Hatcher and Tapke vehicles.
Hatcher was cited with failure to obey a traffic control device.