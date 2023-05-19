As a local soccer organization prepares to start summer programming next week in Dubuque, a problem with the septic system at the facility it is using is prompting some adjustments at the site.
American Youth Soccer Organization Region 419 officials recently announced plans to relocate programming to Offside Sports Complex, located at the former Dubuque Driving Range. Local nonprofit Iowa Sports Expo Group bought the property last month with plans to construct soccer fields there.
Programs at Offside Sports Complex are set to begin Monday, May 22.
Recommended for you
However, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources has flagged the property’s septic system as not being appropriate to the nonprofit’s business plan, Dubuque County Health Department Executive Director Allie White said at a county Board of Health meeting this week.
“It’s been made abundantly clear to me that the current system is not acceptable or safe to be used,” White said, based on her conversations with the DNR. “My recommendation is that the current bathrooms not be used, given that we have information that the current system is not acceptable. If the DNR has a fix, I would recommend that the board entertain that because we want you to be able to host soccer.”
The Board of Health voted to recommended that the health department close the restrooms inside the bar and grill until the issue is remedied.
Iowa Sports Expo Group President and Co-Executive Director Dekker Pfab told the Board of Health he and the DNR had come up with a temporary fix at the facility that should help keep the summer programming timeline intact.
At issue is the property’s location in a floodplain and that it has a septic system approved not for a business or sports facility, but rather for a private residence. According to DNR documents, that means the current septic system — especially a drainage field located beneath the parking lot — is insufficient.
Pfab said the DNR told him that stopping flow to the current septic system and redirecting it to a larger tank would be a temporary fix. Pfab said his group’s long-term plan is to tie into City of Dubuque sewer system.
In the meantime, Pfab said soccer programming should be able to begin with the use of at least four portable toilet facilities.
“We are directing our soccer participants that the bathrooms are for the bar and grill,” he said. “We are going to be steering the traffic of the soccer groups to the porta-potties, then do precautionary pumps of the septic system.”
Iowa Sports Expo Group then will be racing the clock to get the temporary tank system up and running because the bar and grill is key to the program’s business plan.
“I would be concerned about jeopardizing our food license and our liquor license,” Pfab said, if the bathrooms remained closed for long. “The bar/restaurant is owned under the nonprofit. The profits of that is what subsidizes costs for the youth. The entire business model of us providing the subsidized soccer programs for the youth is contingent on the operation of the bar and grill.”
Pfab said he anticipated the temporary system can be in place within a month.
The DNR official Pfab said had agreed to the temporary system was not available for comment Thursday. But Shane Dodge, DNR supervisor of the regional environmental field office in Manchester, said it sounded like a reasonable option.
“There are a lot of options we can find,” he said. “Our first initiative is to work with these people to find a solution as fast as possible. We’re not trying to be dream killers, by any means. We’re just responsible for the health and environmental safety.”
AYSO officials this month announced plans to relocate programming to Offside Sports Complex from Dubuque Soccer Complex after the complex was sold to Arizona-based company Court One LLC. Court One took possession of the complex earlier this month from its former owner, Dubuque Community Schools.
Pfab previously said AYSO originally intended to have a presence at both facilities. However, a lease agreement between Court One and Dubuque Soccer Alliance — which leases Dubuque Soccer Complex for use by local soccer organizations — included requirements that AYSO could not accept as a member group of the alliance.
Pfab acknowledged that some parents may be skeptical about the move to Offsite Sports Complex but that the septic system snafu should not delay the program’s start.
“This is a big change for families, moving to this facility,” he said. “We have some skeptical people and some very enthusiastic people. ... My goal is to make sure kids can play soccer next week, whatever I have to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.