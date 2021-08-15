Things appear to be going according to plan for the City of Dubuque.
City staff recently presented Dubuque City Council members with an update on the city’s comprehensive plan. “Imagine Dubuque 2037: A Call to Action” was developed in 2017 and laid out more than 100 initiatives which serve as a policymaking guide for the city for the next 20 years.
Staff said 11 of the total 110 initiatives have entered the completed/ongoing status, while only five projects remain in the “needs resources” category. The remaining projects were determined to either be underway or getting started.
Dubuque Planning Services Manager Wally Wernimont said the city has made notable progress on the recommendations listed in the plan so far.
“The vast majority are in that middle,” he said. “They have gotten started, and they are well underway, but they are not yet completed.”
Initiatives in the plan range from concrete projects with tangible methods of completion to broader community efforts, such as promoting “educational programming and partnerships that enable children to experience nature.”
Many of the projects listed as completed or ongoing relate to environmental efforts, such as implementing the emerald ash borer readiness plan and continuing to implement the Catfish Creek Watershed management plan.
Wernimont said the remaining projects listed as needing resources either are more substantial efforts that will require significant city investment or still require “champions,” which the city defines as any people, organizations, events, projects, programs or initiatives that can move a recommendation forward.
Projects still requiring resources are: developing funding options for the rehabilitation of the city’s historic properties, evaluating the feasibility of a community center with indoor and outdoor recreation options, improving local air quality through support of mobile air quality monitoring and increasing citizen awareness, repurposing Five Flags Center and advocating for passenger rail service and a complete four-lane highway connection to Chicago.
Wernimont said some of the initiatives that still need resources require substantial funding in order to make progress, such as the Five Flags Center project or the development of a potential community center.
Dubuque City Council has delayed discussions of a proposed referendum to borrow $74 million to construct a new Five Flags Center facility until January 2022.
City documents also list the Multicultural Family Center expansion and the Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA’s proposed second wellness center location as potential developments toward the community center goal.
Smaller projects, such as the initiative to promote air quality, are listed as requiring “champions” to administer air quality monitoring.
“Some items in the recommendations are very attainable,” Wernimont said.
Dubuque City Council members were briefed on the status of the comprehensive plan prior to the council beginning its August goal setting sessions.
City Council Member Laura Roussell said the updates on the plan allow the City Council to better set its own priorities.
“I’m very proud of this plan,” Roussell said. “It gives us all a great representation tool. It’s a document that I take out regularly.”
Council Member David Resnick stressed the importance of implementing comprehensive plan goals and suggested city staff direct the council in how it can better move forward initiatives that need additional support.
“It’s really important that we implement this plan,” Resnick said. “The reason I think this is good is that it’s not just city staff. It is citizens who are working on this plan.”
Wernimont said the city intends to unveil an updated version of the city’s Imagine Dubuque website in September to provide a more detailed look at progress on the plan.