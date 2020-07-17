The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Gene S. Napoleon Jr., 33, who resides at the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St., was arrested at 5:59 a.m. Thursday at the Dubuque County Jail on a charge of indecent exposure for exposing himself to a deputy.
- Hannah C. Lagunes-Reynolds, 31, of Monticello, Iowa, reported the theft of a rental vehicle valued at $25,000 between midnight and 10 a.m. Wednesday while parked at 1420 Central Ave.
- Antionette G. Baker, 35, of 2119 Rhomberg Ave., No. 4, was arrested at 4:58 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 61/151 at White Street on charges of possession of crack cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana and child endangerment.
- Mark J. Supple, 51, of 1056 Shady Oaks Drive, was arrested at 10:38 p.m. Sunday at Q Casino and Hotel, 1855 Greyhound Park Road, on charges of assault, second-degree harassment and public intoxication. Court documents state that he bumped and threatened employee Elton L. Self, 74.
- U.S. Bank, 2196 White St., reported $2,000 worth of criminal damage done to an ATM there at about 7:35 p.m. Tuesday.
- Lincoln M. Stewart, 27, of 1260 Curtis St., reported $1,500 worth of criminal damage to a vehicle between 10 p.m. Monday and 8:35 a.m. Tuesday while it was parked at his residence.
- Tuan M. Tran, 49, of rural Dubuque, reported the theft of $3,679 between July 6 and Tuesday from VIP Nails, 2571 Northwest Arterial.
- Jeremy L. Powers, 32, of 1861 Bunker Hill Road, reported the theft of a bicycle worth $500 between 9 p.m. Saturday and 11:30 a.m. Sunday from his residence.