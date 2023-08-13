EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Just walking along East Dubuque’s Sinsinawa Avenue on Saturday was enough to make a visitor’s mouth water.
Twenty-one chef teams and a slew of volunteers lined the downtown street, preparing a cumulative 20,000 chicken wings slathered in signature sauces for the 18th annual East Dubuque WingFest.
Wafts of fragrant smoke filled the air for blocks, and lines of hungry attendees quickly formed at the yearly event.
“Everyone loves wings,” said volunteer Sarah “Sparkle” Knabel, who was serving wings at the Birdie’s Lunchbox booth. “And it’s great to see everyone out socializing after being locked up for so long during COVID.”
Knabel predicted high demand for the booth’s whisky peach barbecue sauce, though several other sweet and savory options filled the table.
Other booths offered similarly varied flavor options, as well as myriad spice levels. There were some familiar favorites such as sweet barbecue and teriyaki, but attendees also could try more unusual flavors such as Twix buffalo or Korean honey.
“I had a garlic parmesan that had a little kick. That was a nice one,” said attendee Tiffany Woods, of Dubuque. “But I’m here with my 13-year-old nephew, Ayden, and he likes all the funky flavors like the Twix.”
Hundreds of people attended the all-ages event, many of whom sought out the rare and coveted shady spots along the street to enjoy the spoils of their long waits in line. In addition to wing-tasting, the event also offered free music and a variety of games and inflatables for kids.
In addition to the general attendees, several judges also milled around after a blind tasting. Awards were given for best classic barbecue sauce, best traditional sauce and most unique sauce, among other categories.
Attendee Jeremy Powers, of Dubuque, said he considered entering WingFest this year with his homemade hot sauce but ultimately decided against it.
Instead, he moved strategically among booths, sampling a variety of flavors and using a hefty stack of napkins to keep his hands clean.
“I bought two tickets, but I probably shouldn’t eat that many wings,” Powers mused soon after the wing-tasting began.
The event was organized by the East Dubuque Greater Events (EDGE) Foundation, and all proceeds go to area schools, nonprofits or other charitable endeavors, said EDGE member and 18-year WingFest competitor Mike Meyer.
Organizers still are adding up the proceeds from this year’s event, but Meyer said last year’s WingFest brought in $44,000 for area initiatives.
“People come to these things because they think they’re fun, and they sometimes don’t even realize all this money is put back into the community,” Meyer said. “It’s just a good, local event, and it’s a great way to spend the day with family.”