A Dubuque man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison in relation to a 2020 shooting.
Shawn Turner Sr., 26, was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after entering an Alford plea to charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and third-degree burglary. Such a plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges that sufficient evidence for a conviction exists.
As part of a plea agreement, charges of attempted murder and public intoxication were dismissed, as well as an additional charge of third-degree burglary.
“It’s a terribly serious situation, nobody will deny that,” said Iowa District Court Judge Thomas Bitter when ordering the sentence. “It involved a weapon. It involved someone else being shot. A prison sentence is entirely appropriate in this situation.”
A previous plea agreement reached in April recommended a sentence of probation. Turner withdrew his plea at the time after Iowa District Court Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley said she would not be bound to the terms of the agreement.
The shooting occurred at about 10:40 p.m. July 30, 2020, in the 2300 block of Central Avenue.
Court documents state that Turner was “propositioning” a Dubuque woman and her daughter, who was younger than 15, shortly before the shooting occurred. Jerramy T. Vasquez, 41, who lived in the area, intervened after seeing the incident from his porch.
Following a struggle between the men, Turner got into a vehicle. Turner then “produced a handgun and fired several rounds at Vasquez, with one striking him in the thigh,” documents state. Vasquez was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
During the ensuing investigation, police reviewed traffic camera footage of Turner walking in the 1400 block of Jackson Street and attempting to enter parked vehicles after the shooting, documents state.
During Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, Turner said he had been drinking not only the entire day of the shooting but the entire week leading up to the incident.
“I remember the beginning of the day well, but the events of that night, it slips my mind,” he said. “It bothers me a little bit, not a little bit, to be honest, but a lot.”
Court documents state that Turner was visibly drunk when he was arrested at about 2:30 a.m. July 31, 2020. When Turner was taken to the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center, his blood alcohol content measured 0.221% — nearly three times the legal driving limit, though Turner was not driving at the time of his arrest.
Turner said Tuesday that he had asked his family not to attend his sentencing hearing, as he “never thought I’d be here today in this type of predicament.”
“On the inside, I just, like, want to scream so loud,” he said. “Not because of my future, but because something like this has happened. I ask Mr. Vasquez to blame my underdeveloped mind at the time. Lord knows if I didn’t drink as much, didn’t drink at all, this never would have happened. Blame my mind, not my heart.”
Turner’s attorney, Benjamin Bartels, also pointed to Turner’s alcohol consumption on the day of the shooting, questioning if the shooting would have happened if Turner had not consumed alcohol that day.
“Mr. Turner was 24 when this happened,” Bartels added. “My hope is that Mr. Turner, in the last couple years as he sat in the county jail, has matured.”
Assistant Dubuque County Attorney Colista Anglese also asked Bitter to impose a 10-year prison sentence, pointing to Turner’s young age and lack of criminal history. She noted that Turner has been at the Dubuque County Jail since the shooting occurred.
However, Vasquez indicated that he wished Turner would receive a longer prison sentence when giving his victim impact statement Tuesday.
“I was protecting a young girl from being abducted from her mom,” Vasquez said. “Shawn chose to fire a gun at random with multiple bystanders and children around. ... To be perfectly honest, I don’t feel that 10 years is adequate time in prison for this offense.”
Vasquez spoke about how the pain in his leg still wakes him up, and his injury has also affected him at work.
“I am always having to look over my shoulder to make sure I am safe and everybody around me is safe,” he said.