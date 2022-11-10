A Dubuque man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison in relation to a 2020 shooting.

Shawn Turner Sr., 26, was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after entering an Alford plea to charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and third-degree burglary. Such a plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges that sufficient evidence for a conviction exists.

