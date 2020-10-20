The deadline for early voter registration in Iowa is 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.
Dubuque County’s election office on the fourth floor of the courthouse will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day, according to a press release from Dubuque County Commissioner of Elections Denise Dolan.
Dolan also reminds all voters who are voting early by mail to remember to sign the ballot return envelope before they put their ballot in a drop box or mail box. Ballots cannot be counted if the envelop is unsigned. Election office staff will be contacting voters needing to fix their mailed ballots.
A ballot drop box has been installed in the alley behind the courthouse, allowing voters to drive by and drop off their voted ballots.
Ballots must be postmarked no later than Monday, Nov. 2.
Voters may check that their ballot has been received online at sos.iowa.gov/elections/absenteeballotstatus/absentee/search.