MANCHESTER, Iowa — An owner of a shuttered Manchester roadside zoo testified about the hardship that would occur if she had to pay a $1,000 fine payment in relation to a contempt conviction.
Pamela Sellner, who owned Cricket Hollow Animal Park with her husband, Tom, testified Wednesday during a virtual hearing regarding the payment plan for their $70,000 fine. The order outlines payments of $1,000 per month, but the Sellners are asking for the amount to be lowered to $100 a month.
“That’s more than I pay on my mortgage to the bank,” Pamela Sellner said during the hearing regarding the $1,000 payments. “I don’t have it. There’s simply no money at the end of the month to pay that.”
Iowa District Court Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley previously ordered the Sellners to pay the fine after finding them guilty of contempt for animals missing during a 2019 rescue operation. The initial order to remove the animals and close the zoo was issued following a 2019 civil trial during which Ackley declared the zoo a public nuisance.
The contempt hearing took place in January 2021. The petitioners argued that the Sellners violated the initial order by removing animals from the property prior to rescue operations. The Sellners were subsequently fined $500 per missing animal over the two-day rescue, totaling $70,000. If the fine was not paid, the couple faced a one-day jail sentence per missing animal, or 140 days.
Joey Hoover, the Sellners’ attorney, sought to dismiss the contempt conviction and fine, but the Iowa Supreme Court rejected the request to hear the appeal.
If monthly fine payments are not reduced, Hoover asked Wednesday for the Sellners to serve their jail sentence under house arrest.
“They can’t afford to hire someone to milk their cows,” he said. “Certainly, it would place the animals in greater harm to place these two individuals in jail.”
Hoover also argued the Sellners should receive a fine reduction for animals that eventually ended up at wildlife sanctuaries based on information provided by the Sellners, even though those animals were not present at the rescue operation.
Pamela Sellner was also adamant that she did not violate the court’s order by removing those animals prior to the order.
“You’re charging me for animals I never even owned,” she testified.
Brandon Underwood, an attorney for the petitioners, said that the punishment initially ordered regarding the contempt conviction was fitting and should not be altered.
He also noted the Sellners have income from their farming operations and another job held by Tom Sellner.
“I don’t think that Ms. Sellner’s testimony has established the inability to pay here,” Underwood said. “I believe these are all arguments already rejected by this court.”
Ackley said she would not make a ruling on the fine payment schedule until documents regarding the movement of animals could be reviewed.