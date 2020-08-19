Dubuque casinos are experiencing mixed results as they attempt to rebound from prolonged closures and adjust to doing business during a pandemic.
Both Q and Diamond Jo casinos reopened June 1 after being shuttered for more than two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The properties collectively generated $20.15 million in gaming revenue in June and July, representing a 3% decline compared to the same, two-month stretch last year.
Q Casino CEO Jesus Aviles discussed the latest figures during a meeting of the Dubuque Racing Association Board of Directors, which convened Tuesday via conference call. The DRA is the nonprofit license holder for both Dubuque casinos.
Aviles emphasized that casinos across the country face steep revenue declines and framed the relatively stable conditions in Dubuque as a success.
“The market has had a number of negative indicators, but we did well,” he said.
Q Casino recorded $4.45 million in gaming revenue in July, a 6.2% increase compared to the same month the prior year. Diamond Jo Casino, on the other hand, reported an 18.3% decline from the prior year, with revenues falling to $5.19 million last month.
A similar trend played out in June, with Q reporting higher revenue totals than it posted in June 2019 and Diamond Jo reporting lower figures.
Aviles on Tuesday said Q Casino has benefited from out-of-town visitors who came to Dubuque because the casinos in their home state were slower to reopen.
“Now that these other casinos have opened, we will see how it goes,” he said.
A surge in sports betting also could be a boon to local casinos.
Q Sportsbook reported a total sports betting handle — or amount wagered — of $1.07 million in July, more than twice the previous month’s total. FanDuel Sportsbook in Diamond Jo Casino saw its handle rise from about $57,000 in June to $267,000 last month.
Kevin Hennessy, director of publicity for FanDuel, said wagering activity picked up considerably over the final eight days of July, when Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League and the National Basketball Association returned to action. With these leagues now in full swing, August could be a big month for sports wagering
“Baseball and basketball are driving business for FanDuel in Iowa,” Hennessy said.
Despite relatively strong revenue totals in June and July, Q officials reported Tuesday that revenues are down more than 33% for the year as a whole.
In April, DRA members voted to push back the organization’s annual grant program, citing uncertain financial conditions. One week later, the DRA emphasized that it still intended to distribute grants at some point in 2020.
The grants were not discussed during Tuesday’s meeting, and multiple members of the DRA board did not return phone calls afterward seeking an update on how much funding would be allocated to nonprofits and when such distributions would be made.