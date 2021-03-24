MANCHESTER, Iowa — Funds from an endowment will help support a local school program to address the workforce needs of the commercial construction industry.
At the Master Builders of Iowa annual winter conference, the MBI-WORKS Endowment announced that one of its award recipients is a partnership among the Foundation for the Future of Delaware County, West Delaware Community School District and Seedorff Masonry, according to a press release.
It states that the funds will help support the Skilled Craft Integration Program, which creates a one-of-a-kind, interactive experience for students that will accommodate in-person, virtual and hands-on learning.
The Skilled Craft Integration Program has a budget of more than $90,000, including $25,500 from the MBI-WORKS Endowment, $41,100 of in-kind donations and a $23,500 match from Seedorff Masonry.