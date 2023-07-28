Early Thursday morning, a team of people from various agencies met to travel all over Dubuque County to try to touch base with every person experiencing homelessness that day as part of the point-in-time count.
The point-in-time count is a statewide effort that happens twice per year, with one mandatory count in the winter and one optional in the summer. A team goes out to speak with as many homeless people as it can to gather demographic information and get an accurate count of how many homeless people are in the area. The count focuses on people who are unhoused and not staying in a shelter or other facility.
The team also offers support and gives out care packages that include items such as hygiene products and first aid kits, a list of cooling centers and bug spray. Some organizations are required to participate in the count, while others work with people experiencing homelessness and want to assist with the effort.
Led by Community Solutions of Eastern Iowa, staff from Hawkeye Area Community Action Program, Hillcrest Family Services, Opening Doors, Dubuque Rescue Mission and Area Substance Abuse Council spent the early morning checking under overpasses, in wooded areas and behind big box stores for people experiencing homelessness.
Split into groups, the team traveled to about 20 locations across Dubuque County where homeless people are known to stay. Prior to the early morning count in Dubuque, the team was in Delaware County at 3 a.m. checking encampments and sites for homeless people there.
Shelby Eipperle, a community services advocate with CSEI, said staff know most of the homeless people by name already, and the count serves as another chance to touch base with them.
“It is mostly historical knowledge on where we’ve known people to stay in the past or where other homeless folks tell us that their pals are staying or where maybe they have stayed in the past,” Eipperle said.
CSEI does street outreach to provide resources to people experiencing homelessness, which has built up a level of trust that helps staff get an accurate count. Even though CSEI already is out helping homeless people often, Eipperle said the point-in-time count is helpful in providing consistent data to show changes over time.
Team members know common campsites and who typically is staying there and can anticipate what resources they might need. Eipperle often can identify someone by just a backpack or what their camp setup looks like.
Rachael Wymore, who is experiencing homelessness, was accounted for by the team early in the day, but she already was familiar with CSEI’s resources. Wymore recently was approved for rapid rehousing, a temporary rental assistance program through CSEI, and she said the agency has been helpful in the few months she has been homeless.
“Before the count, they always did keep coming around. … They’re super helpful,” Wymore said.
Ashley Noonan, a regional homeless coordinator with CSEI, said if she encounters someone during the count whom CSEI hasn’t interacted with before, she will make sure they get connected with the resources they need.
While official numbers are not available yet, well over 20 people were counted across Dubuque County on Thursday, and Noonan and Eipperle agreed the number definitely is increasing. According to Institute for Community Alliances, there were 16 unsheltered people recorded during the winter count this year, up from seven in 2022.
“We’re happy that folks are aware of our resources that we have and that we’re able to work cooperatively across agencies to help meet the needs of the people of our community,” Noonan said.