Point-in-time homelessness count
Rachael Wymore was one of more than 20 people included in Thursday’s point-in-time count in Dubuque County.

 JESSICA REILLY

Early Thursday morning, a team of people from various agencies met to travel all over Dubuque County to try to touch base with every person experiencing homelessness that day as part of the point-in-time count.

The point-in-time count is a statewide effort that happens twice per year, with one mandatory count in the winter and one optional in the summer. A team goes out to speak with as many homeless people as it can to gather demographic information and get an accurate count of how many homeless people are in the area. The count focuses on people who are unhoused and not staying in a shelter or other facility.

