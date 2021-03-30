Barney Morgan was sitting silently inside his seventh-grade classroom in Shullsburg, Wis., when the door suddenly opened.
In walked a priest, who ushered in a young girl who looked to be Morgan’s age. She was new to the school and late for her first day, which resulted in her interrupting the class from its studies.
But Barney remembers being fine with that, he said.
“They introduced her, and I thought, ‘(She’s) for me,’” he said with a laugh.
Jane and Barney became friends and would regularly walk together to the movie theater in Shullsburg.
“We would go to the movies and hold hands, and our parents didn’t know it,” she laughed.
Barney and Jane married when they were 20 years old. They now have been together for 60 years.
Jane, 81, said her dad was a loyal Green Bay Packers football fan and so is Barney.
“I grew up with it, and I married it,” she said.
After moving to Milwaukee, Wis., Barney accepted a job as a supervisor at John Deere Dubuque Works in 1960. They have lived in the city since.
While Barney, now 81, went to work at John Deere, Jane stayed home with their three children: Ann Peter, Mike Morgan and Randy Morgan.
When the kids were old enough to start school, Jane went to work in the attendance office at Hempstead High School. She remained there for five years before going to work in the Human Resources Department at Medical Associates Clinic, where she was employed for 17 years.
After Barney retired from John Deere in 1992, they embarked on a 17-day trip to Europe together. They went all over the continent, visiting France, London, Amsterdam, Italy and more.
“Northern Italy — that part of the country was breathtaking,” Barney said.
One evening close to dark, they went up in the Eiffel Tower in Paris, which overlooks the city.
“Everything we saw did not disappoint,” Jane said. “It was exactly like the pictures looked like.”
Their daughter said she is amazed by her parents’ strength and dedication to each other.
“They have been through hell and back and still manage to laugh every day,” Ann Peter said. “Their early years were not easy. I have two older brothers who have both passed away — (One) from leukemia and one from suicide. (My parents) have managed to get through everything.”
Peter remembers being neighbors with the former athletic director for Loras College. Eventually, she and her family began attending every Loras basketball game — near and far.
“We spent years and years going to Loras basketball games, and we traveled wherever they did,” she said.
Every morning, Barney and Jane get up and “snuggle” together on the couch, Peter said. Even though many years of their marriage were trying, their resilience helped them through it.
“It would have been easy for a lot of people to give up and walk away,” she said. “I think it was just the resilience to fight through everything and laugh every day.”
Speaking of his marriage, Barney said “once you start something, you finish it.”
“I think it is perseverance,” he said. “It’s a roller coaster — there’s ups and downs. That’s life. You have to persevere.”
Although they have been through a lot together over the years, they were never alone, Jane said.
“Faith, family and friends have gotten us through our trials,” she said.