PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Presenters at a southwest Wisconsin reproductive health panel said the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade will negatively impact women’s physical, mental and reproductive health.
Around 50 people gathered for the discussion Thursday at University of Wisconsin-Platteville, which was organized by UW-P’s Department of Criminal Justice. Panelists discussed medical terminology around abortion, long-term effects on women who receive abortions and reproductive health resources on the UW-P campus.
UW-P Psychology Department Chair Elizabeth Gates told attendees there is no scientific evidence that women experience short- or long-term negative mental health effects after abortions.
“The most common feeling after an abortion is relief,” she said. “Between 97% and 99% of women do not regret (the procedure).”
What can be harmful, Gates said, is when women who want abortions are denied services. Studies have shown that women who were denied abortions have worse physical, financial and mental outcomes than women who successfully obtained them.
She said that is worrying since local abortion access ceased following the recent reversal of Roe v. Wade and the reimplementation of Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion law, which prohibits abortion for any reason other than to save the life of the mother.
Abby Allen, a certified physician’s assistant with Grant Regional Health Center, told attendees it was unlikely the law would decrease abortions. Instead, she said people will travel to other states to obtain the procedure or make dangerous attempts to self-induce abortions at home.
“Legislation has the biggest impact on how effective and how safe (abortions) can be done,” Allen said. “Increased restrictions can increase risk and cost (for the mother).”
Panelists also answered attendees’ questions about on-campus reproductive health resources and the ways abortion access and effects vary across different socioeconomic groups.
UW-P freshman Rory Zakrzewski asked panelists when they personally believed life began. She came with a group of about 15 students from the anti-abortion group Platteville Students for Life, and she said she thought her question got right to the heart of the issue.
“I think the most important part of the argument around abortion is if it’s actually a human life that is valuable,” Zakrzewski said. “That central question is what actually matters when you consider if a life is worth keeping or not.”
Panelists expressed some hesitation to give an exact answer, saying the question was a philosophical and religious inquiry instead of a legal one.
“I don’t think I probably would have an abortion (if I had an unwanted pregnancy), but that doesn’t give me the right to tell somebody else what to do,” said panelist and UW-P Title IX Coordinator Linda Mulroy-Bowden. “That’s why my opinion is that I’m not pro-abortion, I’m pro-choice.”
