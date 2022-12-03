Dubuque County officials seek donated items for an annual Christmas collection to benefit residents of Sunnycrest Manor, the county-owned-and-operated long-term-care facility in Dubuque.

Gift and recreational items such as body wash, lotion, sensory items, crafts and more can be purchased by visiting an Amazon gift list online at https://amzn.to/3OYd6f6.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.