With 2020 being a U.S. Census year, the Grant County Board of Supervisors recently passed a resolution to create a Complete Count Committee.
The goal of the committee is to promote the census and disseminate information about it, so that all the residents of the county community are counted.
“Each resident that’s counted means $1,200 in federal aid to the county,” county board Chairman Bob Keeney told supervisors.
The census figures also impact state aid and grants, and assistance for economic development, housing and transportation improvements, as well as determine how many members Wisconsin will have in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Those appointed to committee are Keeney, County Supervisor Don Splinter, county geographic information system specialist Chris Colney, Grant County University of Wisconsin agent James Schneider, County Clerk Linda Gebhard and county residents Gary and Carla Corbett and Carol Ann Hood. A representative from CESA-3 and from the Southwest Wisconsin Library System also will be on the committee.
Keeney said county officials wanted to reduce the size of the Complete Count Committee from 2009, when it consisted of 22 people.