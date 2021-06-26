The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ latest water summary update shows the depths of the current moderate-to-severe drought in eastern Iowa but offers some optimism for more rain in coming days.
The report shows that all of Clayton County, northern Delaware County and the northwest corner of Dubuque County suffered what the DNR counts as severe drought in the month of June. The rest of Dubuque County and southern Delaware County experienced moderate drought, while Jackson and Jones counties were still “abnormally dry.”
The areas in severe drought and most of the northern and eastern portions of Dubuque County were down 3 inches of accumulated precipitation compared to 1991-2020 climate norms for the month. Western and central Clayton County were down 4 inches. The rest of the area was down 2 inches.
The region also suffered a heat wave with average temperatures 5 or 6 degrees Fahrenheit above recent normal temperatures.
Soil moisture in all but the southeast third of the state also has lower-than-average ranking, and shallow groundwater conditions have worsened in most of Delaware County.
Meteorologist Ray Wolfe, with the Quad Cities’ office of the National Weather Service, said the area’s historical storm patterns have managed to miss the whole upper Midwest this year.
“The rainfall pattern has shifted a little bit,” he said. “Usually as the jet stream migrates from north to south in the spring and summer, we usually get those storms that come with it. But the upper Midwest has been outside of the main storm track, with the storms typically well to our south.”
The drought has been rough on area agricultural producers, according to Dubuque County Farm Bureau President Craig Recker.
“A lot of our subsoil moisture is used up,” he said Friday. “The corn is going into a rapid growth state because of it.”
Recker said it is not too late for this year’s crops.
“If we get a good rain this weekend and then an inch or so most weeks for a while, we could still see a decent crop,” he said.
According to Wolfe, however, the projected rain for next week doesn’t appear to be a trend.
“There will be chances of rain on and off over the next week that will hopefully bring some relief,” he said. “But I wouldn’t take this as being a change for the rest of the summer. In fact, our outlook from the July 4 weekend on is for drier-than-normal conditions for the plains and the upper Midwest.”