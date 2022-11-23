PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — University of Wisconsin-Platteville has been directed to take steps to eliminate in-person instruction at its Richland Center campus.
University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman issued the directive in an emailed letter to UW-P interim Chancellor Tammy Evetovich Tuesday, citing the costs associated with maintaining a campus with such low enrollment.
Despite efforts made by UW-P, the UW-P Richland campus only has 60 degree-seeking students, according to the letter.
“While the University of Wisconsin System remains committed to the branch campuses and to providing as broad of access for students as possible, there comes a time when financial pressure and low enrollment makes in-person degree level academic instruction no longer tenable,” Rothman writes.
He ordered Evetovich to develop a plan by Jan. 15 for transitioning the current students to the Platteville campus or the branch Baraboo campus. He called for her to make “reasonable arrangements” for them, suggesting they could continue to pay Richland tuition levels if they transfer to Platteville or another UW System school. He added that the plan should address faculty and staff as well but didn’t elaborate.
He also asked for a plan to address and maintain the ongoing “presence and mission” of the Richland campus in Richland County through avenues such as enrichment programs and online courses and an accompanying plan to communicate those plans with the community.
The Richland Center campus was once one of the system’s 13 standalone two-year schools. Rothman’s predecessor, Ray Cross, merged the system’s two-year schools with its four-year campuses in 2017 in a bid to keep them open despite declining enrollment. Cross believed the merger would make the two-year colleges more attractive to students because the degrees would come from the four-year schools, transfers would be easier and classes would be more convenient.
