For nearly two years, Iowans who use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits have received increased funding due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Today, those expanded benefits end across the state, and local food pantries are bracing for an increase in demand as SNAP recipients adjust to the change.
“We expect the need to become greater because of that, and also because of inflation and rising fuel costs for people,” said Kathy Hutton, site director for St. Stephen’s Food Bank in Dubuque. “I have no idea how much of an increase we might see, but … it’s going to affect people. It’s a significant drop in their benefits.”
St. Stephen’s is a branch of River Bend Food Bank, based in Davenport, Iowa. River Bend President and CEO Michael Miller noted that Iowa’s expanded SNAP benefits took effect in March 2020, when Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a Public Health Disaster Emergency Proclamation amid the pandemic.
Under that proclamation, all individuals receiving SNAP funding saw their benefits increase to the maximum allowable amount per household. This added a minimum of $95 to each household’s monthly benefits.
Reynolds allowed the proclamation to expire in February, however. The month of March was a transition period, but beginning today, each SNAP household will receive benefits based on the usual eligibility factors, including household size, income and deductions.
Miller said the decrease in funds per recipient ranges from the minimum $95 increase to a loss of hundreds of dollars.
“I did have one lady, a single woman, tell me that she was getting $250 and she’s getting dropped down to $80 (per month),” Hutton said. “That’s a very significant amount.”
As a whole, the state will see a decrease of $27 million paid out to Iowans through SNAP benefits, Miller said. SNAP is a federal program that is administered by states.
“That’s $27 million less in food that people are going to have to find somewhere else,” he said. “We’re anticipating that many of those people are going to be headed to food pantries.”
Jason Neises, community development coordinator at Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, facilitates a network of food providers in the Dubuque region. Providers in that group learned that when expanded SNAP benefits ended in Nebraska in August 2021, food pantries there saw a 21% initial increase in visitors.
“It was a wake-up call for the network that we’re going to have to plan ahead and learn from our neighboring state,” he said.
In preparation for increased need, St. Stephen’s continues to work closely with River Bend suppliers to keep the shelves stocked, Hutton said.
“Our food sourcer on staff is working diligently to maintain food through the avenues of all our wonderful donors,” she said. “We are also a part of (national hunger relief organization) Feeding America, which has food sources doing the same thing on a national level to bring food to all the food banks.”
Rural Community Food Pantry in Dyersville, which orders many of its food items from St. Stephen’s, also is carefully checking its inventory.
“We’re trying to prepare and keep as much product on hand as we can and be available to assist those that are in need,” said Mickey Kelchen, the food pantry’s president.
Rural Community Food Pantry holds twice-monthly “produce days,” on which individuals can receive a box of fresh produce and other food. Kelchen said the number of attendees at those giveaways increased during the pandemic, and she anticipates it will jump by about 20% after expanded SNAP benefits end.
The pantry will offer expanded hours at its next produce day on April 13. Typically, individuals can pick up their food from 9 to 10 a.m., but this time, the giveaway also will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. that day.
“We’re going to do an evening so we can reach the people that work but still need assistance,” Kelchen said. “Just because you have a job doesn’t mean you’re not struggling.”
Officials said donations to food banks will be critical in the coming weeks.
“We are hoping to light a fire under some folks who might think that the pandemic’s over,” Neises said. “There is still a need for philanthropic investments.”
Monetary contributions are particularly valuable, as food pantries can purchase products through their networks at a much lower price than a typical consumer at the grocery store can.
“If you have food and aren’t going to eat it, please donate it, but please don’t go to the store and buy food for us,” Miller said. “Our general rule is that with every dollar, we can provide five meals for people in need.”
For those who want to donate items, personal hygiene products are a good option, as pantries cannot purchase these items at the same bulk rates as food.