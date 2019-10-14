For more than a decade, David Resnick been a moderate, fiscal-conservative voice on the Dubuque City Council.
A frequent and at times lone dissenter during council discussions on budgetary and spending issues, he shuns endorsements and has been unafraid to break with the majority on contentious issues, including opposing an ordinance to implement a traffic camera enforcement program.
After 12 years of pushing for “steady improvement” in the city’s economic growth and financial health, he’s hoping for four more.
He said the choice for voters boils to down “life experience and experience on the council ... that I think I’ve put to use for the benefit of Dubuque citizens.”
Resnick, 60, is running for re-election to a fourth term as an at-large member of the Dubuque City Council. He faces challenger and local small-business owner Luke Schiltz, 25, in the Nov. 5 general election.
“I’m a different voice, oftentimes, but yet I’m determined to work as a council ... to make steady improvement — that we are not satisfied with the status quo,” Resnick told the TH.
He hopes to add to the city’s financial strength by continuing “a steady tax rate, (keeping) our debt reduction policy enforced and (continuing) to add money to the reserve fund.”
Resnick also would like to see the city create a financial report card. Residents could compare the numbers to key indicators of long-term solvency and ratios of cash reserves to outstanding debt.
Adequate, affordable workforce housing and child care options, along with workforce shortages, also remain pressing challenges he would like to help tackle.
“We need to continue to fortify our housing stock and business stock with our True North program,” Resnick said.
The initiative seeks to acquire, rehabilitate and re-sell blighted rental properties as single-family homes to Dubuque’s growing workforce. The effort also invests in improvements to turn the North End into a pedestrian-friendly business district.
Resnick said he stands behind current city leadership and lamented the recent infighting and dust up among council members over closed-door discussions about the performance of top city staff.
“It’s gotten some noses out of joint,” Resnick said. “I think some on the council have not been able to bounce back to work together for the good of the citizens. The same people who voted for me, voted for them. These citizens want us to work together for steady improvement. ... Unfortunately, there’s been some residual hard feelings that I think have gotten in the way of that steady improvement in Dubuque citizens’ lives.”