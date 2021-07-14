More than 30 local residents and groups have been selected to receive Governor’s Volunteer Awards in Iowa.
The recognition program is now in its 37th year, according to a press release. This year’s awards will be presented during a virtual ceremony held today, but the state released the list of award winners on Tuesday.
Local individual and group recipients included:
- Monte Bascom, Dubuque
- Robert Eilers, Monticello
- James David Ervin, Monticello
- Sandy Jenkins, Dubuque
- Lori Lensch, Bellevue
- Michael McClain, Dubuque
- James Sands, Dubuque
- Tom Schaefer, Dubuque
- Bellevue Rotary Club
- Boy Scout Troop 66, Monticello
- Catholic Order of Foresters, Rickardsville
- Clayton County Archers, Elkader
- Drexler Middle School, Farley
- Elkader Masonic Lodge
- First Lutheran Church, Maquoketa
- Boy Scout Troop 40, Guttenberg
- Hopkinton Lions Club
- IIW, P.C., Dubuque
- Izaak Walton League-Dubuque Chapter, Peosta
- Key West Sportsmen’s Club
- Knights of Columbus-Council 1354, Bellevue
- Marquette High School, Bellevue
- Rotary Club of Dubuque
- United Church of Christ, Maquoketa
- Western Dubuque High School, Epworth
Length of service individual and group recipients included:
- Thomas Bechen, Dubuque (five years)
- Jeff Corkery, Peosta (five years)
- Elaine Edwards, Maquoketa (15 years)
- Gloria Jorgensen, Maquoketa (15 years)
- Dennis Schilling, Dubuque (10 years)
- Linda Sorenson, Dubuque (four years)
- Family Resource Center Guttenberg Hospital (15 years)
- Jackson County Regional Health Center, Maquoketa (15 years)
- Jones County Volunteer Center, Anamosa (30 years)
- MercyOne Elkader Medical Center (15 years)
- UnityPoint Health-Delhi Medical Center, Dubuque (30 years)