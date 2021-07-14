More than 30 local residents and groups have been selected to receive Governor’s Volunteer Awards in Iowa.

The recognition program is now in its 37th year, according to a press release. This year’s awards will be presented during a virtual ceremony held today, but the state released the list of award winners on Tuesday.

Local individual and group recipients included:

  • Monte Bascom, Dubuque
  • Robert Eilers, Monticello
  • James David Ervin, Monticello
  • Sandy Jenkins, Dubuque
  • Lori Lensch, Bellevue
  • Michael McClain, Dubuque
  • James Sands, Dubuque
  • Tom Schaefer, Dubuque
  • Bellevue Rotary Club
  • Boy Scout Troop 66, Monticello
  • Catholic Order of Foresters, Rickardsville
  • Clayton County Archers, Elkader
  • Drexler Middle School, Farley
  • Elkader Masonic Lodge
  • First Lutheran Church, Maquoketa
  • Boy Scout Troop 40, Guttenberg
  • Hopkinton Lions Club
  • IIW, P.C., Dubuque
  • Izaak Walton League-Dubuque Chapter, Peosta
  • Key West Sportsmen’s Club
  • Knights of Columbus-Council 1354, Bellevue
  • Marquette High School, Bellevue
  • Rotary Club of Dubuque
  • United Church of Christ, Maquoketa
  • Western Dubuque High School, Epworth

Length of service individual and group recipients included:

  • Thomas Bechen, Dubuque (five years)
  • Jeff Corkery, Peosta (five years)
  • Elaine Edwards, Maquoketa (15 years)
  • Gloria Jorgensen, Maquoketa (15 years)
  • Dennis Schilling, Dubuque (10 years)
  • Linda Sorenson, Dubuque (four years)
  • Family Resource Center Guttenberg Hospital (15 years)
  • Jackson County Regional Health Center, Maquoketa (15 years)
  • Jones County Volunteer Center, Anamosa (30 years)
  • MercyOne Elkader Medical Center (15 years)
  • UnityPoint Health-Delhi Medical Center, Dubuque (30 years)

