Avelo Airlines
An Avelo Airlines jet taxis down the runway after touching down at the Dubuque Regional Airport for the airlines inaugural flight out of Dubuque on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

 Gassman

A commercial airline plans to add a new destination for nonstop flights from Dubuque Regional Airport.

Avelo Airlines is expected to announce the new route and provide an update on its current service to Orlando, Fla., at a press conference today, a press release states.