A commercial airline plans to add a new destination for nonstop flights from Dubuque Regional Airport.
Avelo Airlines is expected to announce the new route and provide an update on its current service to Orlando, Fla., at a press conference today, a press release states.
The release does not provide details on the new destination.
Avelo Airlines currently offers flights between Dubuque and Orlando on Wednesdays and Saturdays on Boeing 737 aircraft, which can hold up to 189 passengers.
The airline’s arrival in March marked the return of commercial air service to Dubuque Regional Airport after American Airlines stopped providing flights between Dubuque and Chicago in September.
Courtney Goff, communications manager with Avelo Airlines, said the company has flown about 8,000 customers to and from Dubuque since its debut flight, and the positive reception of Orlando flights motivated the company to offer another destination.
“We’ve just seen the community is willing to embrace us, and that is what allows us to grow,” Goff said.
Airport Director Todd Dalsing said Avelo’s initial decision to offer flights to and from Orlando was based on an analysis of demand for the service by residents living in and around the Dubuque metropolitan area.
That same analysis was used in determining the viability of the new destination Avelo will unveil today.
“Avelo is happy with the number of customers that are utilizing Dubuque Regional Airport,” Dalsing said. “They believe that a new destination will be successful.”
Avelo Airlines originally planned to start offering air service out of the Dubuque airport Jan. 11, but that flight was canceled after the airport did not secure Transportation Security Administration approval of a complete security plan in time. Avelo operated its scheduled Dubuque flights out of Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids until the Dubuque airport’s plan was approved.
Dalsing said the continued expansion of commercial service out of Dubuque Regional Airport will benefit not only vacationing residents but also the airport itself.
Along with the added flights creating enough demand to allow the airport to maintain its current staffing levels, additional passengers flying to and from Dubuque each year also will guarantee the airport more federal funding for future improvement projects.
Under the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program, airports that fly at least 10,000 passengers per year are provided $1 million annually to make improvements to their facilities, while airports with fewer than 10,000 passengers receive $150,000 each year.
“We’ll be able to achieve that 10,000 number for the calendar year,” Dalsing said. “It’s good to have that funding guaranteed.”
Mayor Brad Cavanagh said the airport has experienced challenges in the past few years as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, but the continued expansion of service by Avelo Airlines indicates that the future success of the facility is beginning to take off.
“Avelo has been an excellent partner for us,” Cavanagh said. “That they are planning on adding another destination is just fantastic news.”