A man has been sentenced to two to five years of probation for conspiring to commit fraud in relation to misuse of food stamp benefits.
Lynn F. Schmitz, 57, was recently given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of second-degree conspiracy to commit fraudulent practices.
As part of a plea deal, a charge of second-degree fraudulent practice was dismissed, according to the sentencing order from Iowa District Court Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley.
Recommended for you
Court documents state that police were told on Oct. 12, 2021, that Kriss J. Hill, 57, gave his state food stamp card to Schmitz in exchange for a payment of 50 cents for $1 of benefits used. Officers found text messages between the two regarding the agreement.
Hill is charged in relation to the incident with second-degree conspiracy to commit fraudulent practice and second-degree fraudulent practice. He has pleaded not guilty.
A report from the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals showed that $5,383 in benefits were used via Hill’s card. The card was used 120 times from March 2020 to December 2021 in Dubuque stores and at a convenience store in Kieler, Wis.
Surveillance camera footage from 15 of the purchases showed Schmitz using the card, documents state. Camera footage also showed four purchases made by a man who is now deceased and one purchase made by another person.
Hill was interviewed by police and said he gave Schmitz his benefits card in 2018 in exchange for payments, documents state. Hill also reported that he had not allowed anyone else to use the card.
Schmitz also confirmed to police that he paid Hill to use the benefits card, and Schmitz allowed the now-deceased man to use the cards when funds “needed to be used up,” documents state.