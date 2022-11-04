Authorities have released the name of the man who died after a high-speed chase through southwest Wisconsin following a Dubuque armed robbery.
Samuel Santiago, 19, of Milwaukee, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Oct. 22, according to the preliminary results of a forensic examination completed Oct. 24, the Green County Sheriff’s Department announced Thursday.
Authorities had not released the man’s name in the weeks since the chase despite repeated requests from the Telegraph Herald for that information.
The sequence of events started at about 1:50 p.m. Oct. 22 at AutoZone, 75 John F. Kennedy Road, according to Dubuque police.
Officials previously reported that Julian A. Perez, 22, of Dubuque, arranged to meet at AutoZone with a person with whom he had been communicating online, so the person could test drive a vehicle for sale.
Thursday’s release confirms Santiago was the suspect in the armed robbery.
After Perez and Santiago test drove Perez’s vehicle and returned to the area of AutoZone, Santiago displayed a handgun, took Perez’s phone and fled the area alone in Perez’s vehicle, precipitating a chase through portions of Grant, Lafayette and Green counties.
In Lafayette County, a deputy deployed a tire deflation device in an effort to disable the fleeing vehicle. But that vehicle drove in the direction of the deputy, who shot at it.
The deputy’s name has not been released, but officials announced immediately after the chase that the deputy had been put on administrative leave in accordance with department policy.
The vehicle driven by Santiago later crashed in Green County, and he fled on foot. As law enforcement searched for the subject, authorities heard a gunshot and Santiago was found dead near Wisconsin 11, west of Green County M.
The coroner’s office press release states that Santiago’s death remains under investigation by Wisconsin law enforcement agencies.