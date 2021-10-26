University of Dubuque recently honored alumni and recognized the institution’s health-care providers during a ceremony that took place in conjunction with homecoming activities.
Those honored were:
Robert Nagel (1951), of Denver. Recipient of the Alumnus of Distinction Award, Nagel’s legal career included serving as a Colorado assistant attorney general.
Torrance Richardson (1992), of Grand Rapids, Mich. Recipient of the Professional Achievement Award, Richardson is the president and CEO of Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority, overseeing all functions and activities of Michigan’s second-busiest airport.
Courtney Thompson (2011), of Yelm, Wash. Recipient of the Award of Merit, Thompson was named Arizona Teacher of the Year in 2020.
Keith Parris (2000), of Plainfield, Ill. Recipient of the Volunteer Recognition Award, Parris has coached college and youth basketball for the past 15 years at various locations across the Midwest, including Edgewood College, Aurora University, North Central College and Kishwaukee College.
Retired Capt. Edward L. Hanke, (1965), of Pittsburgh. Recipient of the Veterans Award for Distinguished Service, Hanke enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1966 and served as company commander at Fort Dix, N.J., and Fort Meade, Md.
University of Dubuque’s health care providers were honored with the Service to Community Award for their service during the COVID-19 pandemic.