MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A Jackson County farmer was killed Saturday in a tractor mishap while filling a fertilizer tank, according to a sheriff’s office press release.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called at about 1:40 p.m. to 17209 150th St. in rural Maquoketa for a report of a farm-related accident.
Deputies determined Stephen L. Miller, 63, was filling a fertilizer application tank hooked to a tractor when the tractor slipped into gear, according to the release.
Miller was run over by the rear wheels of the tractor and fertilizer applicator, according to the sheriff’s office. The tractor continued forward until it struck a machine shed.
Miller was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jackson County Medical Examiner, according to the release.
Sheriff’s deputies were assisted on scene by the Maquoketa Rescue Squad and the Maquoketa Ambulance service.