Planning for Iowa’s June 2 primary election day in the throes of a pandemic has disrupted the usual routine, and area county auditors are devising new approaches.
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate has joined many county auditors in taking measures to encourage mail-in voting for the 2020 primary, during the COVID-19 crisis, but counties are still required to make in-person voting available.
In Dubuque County, Auditor Denise Dolan opted for consolidating into just nine sites, down from the usual 35.
“As well as the voter, it’s mainly (that) I’m concerned about keeping our election officials safe,” she said.
That’s especially essential this year with those workers in short supply.
“We have been able to find enough poll workers to work that number of precincts (nine), but I don’t know that we would have been able to find enough workers to staff as many as there were,” Dolan said.
In the end, Dolan landed on five sites in Dubuque, and one each in Asbury, Cascade, Dyersville and Peosta. Each of the county’s 45 precincts is assigned to one of those sites.
“We grouped them as best we could, but there will be some people who will obviously have to travel,” she said. “If you live in Luxembourg and don’t want to drive to Dyersville, you’ll have time to fill out your ballot and send it in by mail.”
The Dubuque County elections office sent letters to registered voters encouraging absentee voting in mid-March. By Friday, April 17, they already had 3,300 requests for absentee ballots returned. Deputy Commissioner of Elections Jenny Hillary said Friday that the number of requests has now risen to 18,250.
“We’re probably going to push 19,000 by the time we get done, which is unheard of in a primary and is good,” she said. “Maybe that means nobody will come out on election day.”
Hillary said that during the 2018 primary, the county saw 10,313 voters and only 2,991 of those were absentee. That year, they received 3,240 requests for absentee ballots.
In 2016, the last primary that coincided with a presidential election year, Hillary said there was a turnout of 6,931 voters in the primary. That year, just 1,449 voted absentee.
Letters to registered Dubuque County voters informing them of their new polling place will be sent in mid-May, according to Dolan.
Clayton County Auditor Jennifer Garms also chose to consolidate polling places — from the usual 14 to just one, at Central Junior and Senior High School, 400-498 N. First St. in Elkader.
Part of that decision was based on the county having no contested primaries in local races, just U.S. Senate for Democrats and U.S. House for Republicans. But it also came down to logistics.
“A lot of our other polling places didn’t have as much space for social distancing,” Garms said.
Auditors in Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties opted to keep things as normal.
“Say we get 300 people to vote on election day,” said Jackson County Auditor Alisa Smith. “I’d rather they be spread between 10 places.”
Delaware County Auditor Carla Becker said her decision was based on the same idea.
“We’re keeping all 12 precincts open to keep people from having to travel into one location,” she said.
Dolan said she had wanted to keep from having folks travel between communities as well, which is why there is a site in Asbury. She did not want rural residents to have to enter Dubuque, but she said choices of venue were limited.