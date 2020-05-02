GALENA, Ill. — Jo Daviess County Board members recently agreed to implement a new grant program to assist businesses struggling due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It will offer businesses up to $5,000 each.
Board Chairman Scott Toot said the program is designed to assist small businesses that have not received financial aid from federal or state governments.
“A lot of businesses have been left out,” he said. “We are trying to fill that gap of support by helping these businesses.”
The program will draw $250,000 from the county’s revolving loan fund, which is typically used to issue loans to business ventures in the county, Toot said.
To qualify, the businesses must be located in Jo Daviess County, have fewer than 12 employees, operate out of a brick-and-mortar location and have not received any federal or state aid during the pandemic.
Emily Legel, executive director of NW Illinois Economic Development, said the program is sorely needed.
“Especially given the current economic circumstances, we strongly believe that this will benefit many Jo Daviess County businesses affected by the shelter-in-place order,” she said.
Jim and Karen Alletto own the retail gift store Seasons Remembered on Galena’s North Main Street. The two have applied for federal and state aid but have received none. Jim Alletto said the program won’t solve their financial problems, but it will certainly help.
“I have applied to everything that I can and haven’t received anything,” he said. “If we can get $5,000, it will at least be enough to pay rent and give some back to the employees.”
He said he appreciates the assistance the county is offering, but he is disappointed that the only financial support he could receive is coming from the county.
“The governor is the one who shut everything down,” Jim Alletto said. “If things continue this way, it’s going to be the death knell for many small stores throughout the state.”
Applications for the grant program are due by May 15 and will be reviewed by a special committee made up of county board members and economic development officials.
“Businesses are going through tough times right now,” he said. “They are going to need help if they are going to survive this.”