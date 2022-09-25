Cynthia Lacey admits that she was a bit nervous about implementing a new districtwide policy in Southwestern Wisconsin School District this fall.
While the district’s decision to go “phone free” didn’t mean cellphones would be banned from school, she anticipated plenty of disgruntled students once they learned they could no longer use their phones during the school day.
“We kind of wavered, like, ‘Do we really want to take on this beast?’ but it really wasn’t the beast that I thought it might be,” said Lacey, principal of Southwestern Middle and High School in Hazel Green. “I thought that there’d be more pushback from the kids, but there really hasn’t been much that’s come across my desk.”
The district’s decision to prohibit the use of phones during the school day is unique among area districts, which utilize a variety of policies surrounding the devices. Many districts allow phone usage during passing time but forbid it while students are in class, although enforcement can be a challenge.
“It’s a battle, like anything,” said Jeff Recker, principal of Bellevue (Iowa) Middle and High School. “In years past, there were other classroom distractions, but I’ll be honest: Phones are much more of an issue than things in the past, and that’s why it is a concern.”
Limiting access
Lacey said Southwestern officials pursued a phone-free policy after noticing students spending increased amounts of time on the devices during school, rather than engaging with peers. She said the issue of online bullying also played a role.
“Our biggest thing was just the social and emotional well-being of our students,” she said. “There’s a lot of research that cellphones are not always good for the developing brain, and … we really want our kids to get back to talking face to face and interacting in person rather than through a screen.”
Platteville (Wis.) High School this fall also implemented a new policy, requiring students to deposit their phones in holders upon entering each classroom. Principal Jacob Crase said students collect phones on the way out of class and are allowed to use them between classes and at lunch.
Crase said at the end of the last school year, teachers reported cellphones were “becoming more and more of a distraction” for students in classes. Administrative staff also enacted the policy to promote positive brain health and critical-thinking skills.
“There’s a strong correlation between phone policies that are really limited and increased academic success,” he said, noting that district staff researched other Wisconsin schools’ phone policies. “One school said it was the equivalent of adding an extra five days onto the school year.”
At East Dubuque (Ill.) Junior High and High School, a longstanding policy prohibiting phone usage during class became more relaxed during the COVID-19 pandemic amid remote and hybrid learning, according to Principal Darren Sirianni.
“This year, we made a concerted effort that we are really going to be enforcing those policies that have always been in place,” he said, later adding, “Many of the discipline issues we had been dealing with over the past year were directly as a result of cellphones.”
Setting expectations
Students at Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School in Dubuque are not allowed to access their phones at any time during the school day, unless a teacher chooses to allow phones as part of a lesson.
Wahlert Catholic High School, however, follows what Principal Doug Varley termed a “passive permission” system, where students can use phones at any time but must put them away immediately when told to do so by a staff member.
“There’s no sneakiness involved because they’re allowed to use them,” Varley said. “If they were told they couldn’t use them, it would become a matter of trying to get away with it. It does work pretty well.”
At Dubuque Senior High School, Principal Brian Howes said students can use phones during lunch and passing time but not during classes, unless a teacher chooses to utilize them for an educational activity.
He said setting clear expectations is key, but he acknowledged that students bend the rules.
“It has the opportunity to provide a disruption if students allow it to, and too many students allow that to be a disruption,” he said. “Sometimes when (the phone) is close and they have the need to be in the know, it’s hard for them to put that away, even when it’s for 45 minutes in a class period.”
The place for phones
Western Dubuque High School Principal Jake Feldmann said the school currently lets teachers decide when phones can be used during class because the devices can serve as tools for activities such as taking photos for a project.
However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the school launched a one-to-one technology program, and Feldmann said staff now are “questioning” the place for phones in the classroom.
In a one-to-one program, students are issued computers or similar devices by the school. All the districts that spoke with the Telegraph Herald for this article offer one-to-one technology for students in some capacity.
“Each of our district’s students at the secondary level have school-issued devices, so that would be the preferred method of accessing any type of technology throughout the school day,” said Chris Oberhoffer, principal at Washington Middle School in Dubuque.
But even though students increasingly have access to school-issued technology, many administrators said rather than enacting a blanket ban on cellphones, they prefer to create policies that help students learn proper phone etiquette.
“Let’s educate our kids on when it’s the appropriate time to use technology or not appropriate because they’re going to use this for the rest of their life, and particularly in the workplace,” Feldman said.
