The Henry Stout Senior Apartments building is located at 125 W. Ninth St. in Dubuque.

A local company plans to acquire and renovate a downtown Dubuque building that houses senior apartments.

Gronen is in the process of purchasing the Henry Stout Senior Apartments building at 125 W. Ninth St. with plans to rehabilitate the structure so it can continue to offer low-income housing to older adults.

