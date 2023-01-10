GALENA, Ill. -- More than 130 years after his death, a famous general with connections to Galena, Ill., has received a promotion to the U.S. Army’s highest military rank.
A provision of the National Defense Authorization Act signed by President Joe Biden last month promoted former President and Gen. Ulysses S. Grant, who served in the Civil War, to the title “General of the Armies of the United States.” The honor was awarded to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Grant’s birth.
Grant is the third general to receive the title, following John J. Pershing, who was honored after World War I in 1919, and George Washington, who posthumously was honored in 1976.
Grant was the nation’s first four-star general, having led the Union army in the later years of the Civil War.
He lived in Galena prior to the war and also returned for occasional visits in the years after the war and his ascension to the presidency.
Tessa Flak, executive director of Galena-Jo Daviess County Historical Society, described the promotion as “quite the honor” for Grant. She said the Galena and U.S. Grant History Museum plans to add a poster educating visitors about Grant’s new rank.
“I think it’s a long time coming. Over the last century, Grant’s popularity has fluctuated quite a bit,” she said. “… We are excited to see what historians will have to say about (the promotion) and how it will add more perspective to Grant’s legacy.”
