GALENA, Ill. -- More than 130 years after his death, a famous general with connections to Galena, Ill., has received a promotion to the U.S. Army’s highest military rank.

A provision of the National Defense Authorization Act signed by President Joe Biden last month promoted former President and Gen. Ulysses S. Grant, who served in the Civil War, to the title “General of the Armies of the United States.” The honor was awarded to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Grant’s birth.

