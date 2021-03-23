Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening near Dubuque.
Andy D. Conlan, 34, of Dubuque, was transported to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of his injuries; and Emily E. Elsner, 33, of Dubuque, was transported to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of her injuries, according to Dubuque police.
Police said vehicles driven by Conlan and Elsner were traveling north on U.S. 61/151 near Southwest Arterial at 5:19 p.m. when Conlan lost control of his vehicle and sideswiped Elsner’s vehicle. Conlan’s vehicle swerved into the median and overturned onto its top. Elsner’s vehicle traveled down an embankment.
Conlan will be cited with failure to maintain control, according to police.