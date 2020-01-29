Police said a Dubuque man was arrested this week for trying to rob two people at gunpoint in September.
Brandon J. Thomas, 29, of 625 Alpine St., No. 1, was arrested on a charge of first-degree robbery. His next court hearing is set for Feb. 6.
Court documents state that a masked man wielding a semi-automatic handgun approached Kadrina N. Solomon, 39, of 515 Almond St., and her son as they arrived home at about 11:45 p.m. Sept. 12. The man tried to push his way into the residence and stated, “Give me what you got,” but after a brief struggle, he fled without taking anything.
Documents state that police used traffic camera and private surveillance footage to identify the car that the masked man drove away in as belonging to Thomas’ girlfriend.
Investigators then used traffic camera footage and cellphone records to connect Thomas to the crime, according to court documents.
They state that Thomas denied committing the crime.