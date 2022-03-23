WORTHINGTON, Iowa — Mike Engler and Larry Smock had front-row seats for the most destructive tornado in recent Dubuque County history.
“I wish we had phones with cameras back then,” Engler said.
“We watched it go through town — we saw rafters spinning up and around and when it hit the creek in town, we saw the funnel turn white,” Smock said.
Engler and Smock have been members of the Worthington Volunteer Fire Department since the 1980s. They were storm spotting together in one of the small city’s three fire trucks on March 13, 1990, when an F-4-rated tornado swept into the Dubuque County community.
This week marks Iowa Severe Weather Awareness Week, and a statewide tornado drill will be held at 10 a.m. today. The recent fatal tornado that struck Winterset, Iowa, was the same severity as the twister that struck Worthington.
Engler said there was little warning of what was to come 32 years ago this month.
“I remember it being an unseasonably warm day,” Engler said. “I was farming, and I was outside when baseball-sized hail started dropping.”
Engler headed for the Worthington firehouse.
“A bunch of us showed up and we started spotting,” he said.
Engler said he and Smock — who is now Worthington’s mayor — were out spotting on a gravel road when the air became still.
“When I say it got still, it was like 6-feet underground still — there were no birds chirping or flies flying,” Engler said. “Then, when the breeze started to pick up, it felt like it was sucking.”
That’s when the pair turned back to town and watched as the tornado struck.
Iowa State Climatologist Justin Glisan said the state has compiled data on tornado tracks in the state since 1950.
“By my count, there have been 30 tornadoes that have either formed in Dubuque County or crossed into the county (since 1950),” Glisan said.
Glisan said the strongest was the Worthington tornado in 1990.
“It’s something that you always remember,” Smock said.
The tornado demolished about 12 structures, including Worthington’s firehouse, which did not have a basement.
“The guys who were at the station (when the tornado hit), they crawled under the trucks and held onto the tires,” Smock said.
The storm caused about $1.5 million in damage. There were no injuries.
“We were blessed in 1990,” Smock said. “(The tornado) took a path that would cause the least amount of damage in the city. If it had entered town 50 yards to the south, it would have done a lot more damage.”
Smock said Worthington is much more prepared for tornadoes 32 years later.
“We now have two outdoor sirens instead of one like we did then, and now we have battery backup (for the sirens) when the power goes out,” he said. “As a society, back then weather radios were not a thing. Now, if there’s a severe storm with a tornado, you have continuous coverage on the TV and via your cellphone you’re able to see in real time where the storms are at.”