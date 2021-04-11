Charges have been dismissed for a Dubuque woman who allegedly tried to stab her fiance and, after being arrested, was found to have a steak knife on her in jail.
Kathryn Green, 67, of 2236½ Central Ave., had been charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with domestic assault-display or use of a weapon and possession of a weapon in a correctional facility.
But prosecutors recently requested that those and other charges be dismissed, saying Green “has been diagnosed with medical conditions that would render her incapable of forming the requisite intent for criminal liability.”
In the case, officers responded to Green’s residence at about 4:30 a.m. Oct. 8. Court documents state that Keith D. Hudson said Green, who is his fiancee, accused him of infidelity. She pushed him against a couch and tried to stab him with a large kitchen knife. Hudson was not hit, but his shirt had a cut “consistent with a knife.”
Green reported having an argument with Hudson, but police said her story regarding the knife kept changing.
She was arrested, and officers found a steak knife in her purse.
“Green replied by stating she always has a knife on her,” documents state. “Prior to transport, Green was asked if she had any more knives on her person. Green said she did not have any other knives on her person. Once on the jail floor, Dubuque County deputies located a second black steak knife inside of her bra.”