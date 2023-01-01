A Dubuque man was arrested Saturday on charges that included attempted murder for allegedly pointing a gun at his friend, stating he was going to kill him and pulling the trigger, though the weapon didn’t fire.

Randell B. Heine, 30, of 3581 Key Corners St., was arrested at about 3 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Olympic Heights Road and Central Avenue on charges of attempted murder, domestic assault with a weapon, first-degree burglary, possession of a dangerous weapon while under the influence, use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime and operating while intoxicated.