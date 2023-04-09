Archbishop’s interim replacement offers praise, hope for future
One day after Dubuque Archbishop Michael Jackels announced his immediate retirement due to health reasons, his interim replacement addressed archdiocese staff, praising his predecessor and sharing his hopes for his time in the position.
The Most Rev. Richard Pates, bishop emeritus of Des Moines, is serving as apostolic administrator until the next archbishop of Dubuque is named.
“I consider it a privilege to be able to be here,” Pates said at a press conference Wednesday at the archdiocesan pastoral center in Dubuque.
Jackels, who will turn 69 on April 13, shared in a letter Tuesday to “the Catholic faithful in the Archdiocese of Dubuque” that he had asked Pope Francis to accept his resignation.
“Jesus called me to this ministry, and I wouldn’t take my hands from this plow unless Jesus, through his Vicar on earth, called me away,” Jackels wrote in the letter.
At Wednesday’s press conference — for which Jackels was not present — Pates thanked Jackels for his “tremendous” leadership of the archdiocese.
“He has served in a way that, I think, witnessed how he was close to the people he served,” Pates said. “He was a humble individual, and … we are really very grateful to him for establishing a really incredible presence of the church and making a difference in the lives not only of our Catholic community, but the broader community here in the Dubuque area.”
