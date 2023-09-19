Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
GALENA, Ill. — A free bird walk will be held later this month in Galena.
The event, hosted by Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation, will take place at 9 a.m. Sept. 28 on the Galena River Trail, according to a press release.
Birding expert Tom Clay, who serves as JDCF Director of Special Projects, will lead an approximately 1.5-mile round-trip hike down the trail to Buehler Preserve.
“This outing takes place during fall migration, and so we will be keeping our eyes out for birds traveling from farther north passing through on their way south,” the release states.
The event is free and open to the public, and attendees should bring their own binoculars and water and should dress in layers for the weather.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.