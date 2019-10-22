Authorities said two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Dubuque.
Jody K. Merfeld, 51, of Dubuque, and Dale T. Thumser, 58, of East Dubuque, Ill., both were taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of their injuries, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at about 7 p.m. Saturday on Dodge Street. Police said Thumser was eastbound in the 2700 block of Dodge Street when Merfeld’s vehicle entered the roadway from a private drive and the vehicles collided.
Merfeld was cited with unsafe entry onto a roadway and failure to provide proof of financial liability.