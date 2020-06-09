DYERSVILLE, Iowa – Although the new lights have been lit for the first time at Jenk Field, Dyersville Commercial Club continues to seek donations for the project.
The lights were installed in December. The previous poles were more than 60 years old, and the previous lights were more than 30 years old.
The final cost of the project is $180,000 to $200,000. Organizers say about $59,000 still is needed for the project.
Donations to the Baseball Light Capital Campaign can be made by sending checks to Dyersville Commercial Club at P.O. Box 51, Dyersville, IA, 52040. They also can be made at https://bit.ly/3dNfwKc.