A judge recently ruled that a Dubuque teen who allegedly committed sexual abuse as a 14-year-old should be tried as an adult.
Joshua T. Blackburn, 19, of 133 Stoltz St., is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with second-degree sexual abuse.
Court documents allege Blackburn sexually abused a girl he knew in May 2015. The girl was younger than 10 years old at the time.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes. The incident was reported to police in January 2018.
Blackburn’s attorney, Sam Wooden, argued that Iowa law allows some defendants to be tried in juvenile courts if the alleged crimes occurred while they still were minors. In those cases, the court has to weigh the nature of the accusation, the defendant’s history with juvenile court and the potential for rehabilitation.
“While the conduct alleged is disturbing, the court should place limited value on this factor given the defendant’s age and lack of recidivism,” Wooden wrote, stating his client “has maintained a crime-free life.”
In his ruling, Judge Michael Shubatt wrote in his ruling that “there are insufficient programs, facilities and personnel available to the juvenile court for effective rehabilitation of (Blackburn) if he were to be adjudicated on the charge as a juvenile,” given that he is now 19 years old. The judge stated that “there would also be a lack of available consequences if (Blackburn) were to be noncompliant with any imposed conditions or required services.”