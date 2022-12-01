An LGBTQ advocacy group gave Dubuque a high ranking in its annual index of the inclusivity of the city’s laws, polices and services, though the mark was lower than the previous four years.

Dubuque earned a 95 score out of 100 in the Human Rights Campaign’s 2022 Municipal Equality Index, according to a press release.

Tags

(1) comment

Lou Stuhle

Let's aim for 80 next year.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.