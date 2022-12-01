Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
An LGBTQ advocacy group gave Dubuque a high ranking in its annual index of the inclusivity of the city’s laws, polices and services, though the mark was lower than the previous four years.
Dubuque earned a 95 score out of 100 in the Human Rights Campaign’s 2022 Municipal Equality Index, according to a press release.
The group ranks cities on a scale from zero to 100 based upon 49 criteria covering nondiscrimination laws, municipal leadership positions on equality and other measures, according to the release.
Other 2022 scores for cities in Iowa included Cedar Rapids, Davenport and Iowa City, all at 100; Des Moines at 96; and Waterloo at 61.
Dubuque had received a score of 100 during the previous four years.
A full report is available online at hrc.org/mei.
Let's aim for 80 next year.
