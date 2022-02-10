Jo Daviess County nature area receives state designation

Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
The Rutherford Refuge at Twin Bridges has been designated a nature preserve by the Illinois Nature Preserves Commission. The refuge is located near Warren, Ill.
WARREN, Ill. – A nature area in Jo Daviess County has received a special designation from a state agency.
The Rutherford Refuge at Twin Bridges has been designated a nature preserve by the Illinois Nature Preserves Commission, according to a press release from the Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation.
The release states that the designation dedication is the highest form of legal protection that a natural area can achieve in Illinois without an act of Congress.
There are more than 400 dedicated nature preserves across the state, totaling more than 60,000 acres.
Rutherford Refuge at Twin Bridges is only the fourth state-designated nature preserve in Jo Daviess County and the only one not owned by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
The Rutherford Refuge at Twin Bridges Nature Preserve is located at 9532 East Twin Bridges Road, Warren. It is open daily from dawn to dusk.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.