EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. -- The thermometer read -6 at 9 a.m. Saturday, with a wind chill of -28, but that didn’t stop 41 teams from hitting the ice for a good cause.
The 11th annual St. Mark’s Youth Enrichment Ice Golf Classic fundraiser kicked off at 10 a.m. at Mid-Town Marina in East Dubuque. The marina has hosted the fundraiser since its inception.
Beth McGorry, director of donor relations for St. Mark’s Youth Enrichment, said this year’s event was the coldest by far, but that didn’t seem to deter the majority of the participants.
“We did have three teams cancel because of the weather,” she said. “But then there were four new teams that signed up. We always have newbies. But it’s a cold year to be a newbie.”
McGorry said two-thirds of the registered teams were returning participants, including a Florida team that is the first to register each year.
Dawn Kennedy, a member of that Florida team, said her family looks forward to the event every year.
“It gets us back here to see our kids and grandkids,” she said. “We would never miss it.”
The Icemen, a team of volunteers led by Mark Ehlers, has been grooming and maintaining the course for several weeks leading up to the event.
“They’re pretty amazing,” said McGorry. “They donate time and their own equipment, and they’re out here whenever it snows to clear off the ice so it’s ready.”
The Ice Golf Classic includes a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle and food and merchandise sales, but it is the fun of playing on the winter course, along with choosing a team theme that includes costumes and a sled, that attracts most of the golfers.
“The sleds are so much fun,” McGorry said. “The teams have been working on them for weeks. They hold their adult beverages and snacks, and a lot of the teams have a heater on them. Some even start a fire for warmth, and there are usually fire pits on the ice.”
Prizes were awarded for best sled, best costumes and best overall theme.
Sled and costume themes included The Wizard of Oz, Oktoberfest, Survivor (complete with a tiki bar) and the “Quaran-team” foursome, who were decked out in hazmat suits towing their sled of "vaccines."
The Penguins, a female team consisting of Donna Neumann, Diane Tauke, Jill Petsche and Kristie Pover, never considered not making their sixth appearance.
“There was discussion about how long we’d be on the ice,” said Neumann. “Thirty minutes, 45 minutes or an hour before going to the bar and watching the Iowa game.”
Despite it being a bit warmer on the links due to its low location and a berm that served as a windbreaker, McGorry said she didn’t think most teams would last the four hours it usually takes to complete the par 3 course.
“I think they’ll be done by noon,” she said. “But they are faithful, that’s for sure.”
The annual fundraiser benefits St. Mark’s Youth enrichment programs, including before and after school programs in Title I schools in Dubuque and West Dubuque school districts. The programs focus on social skills and literacy.
“Those are the big keys to what we do,” said McGorry. “We have continued virtually with schools in Dubuque, and we’re still in-person in West Dubuque. Most of our money for these programs comes from fundraisers and donors.”
The Ice Golf Classic is not the largest fundraiser the youth program holds -- that would be its annual gala -- but it’s definitely the most popular.
“It’s successful and it’s fun,” said McGorry. “We’ll start working tomorrow on the planning for next year.”