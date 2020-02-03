News in your town

In Peosta, alternative rock musician, activist to give presentations on human trafficking

Hip hop architect to host youth workshop on Comiskey Park Saturday in Dubuque

U.S. Rep. Finkenauer seeks public input on infrastructure, transportation priorities

NICC seeks to attract military-affiliated students by offering credit for service

Galena school board to consider hiring superintendent Tuesday

Dubuque County supervisors support additional allocation for general assistance, sticking with Resources Unite

In wake of bankruptcy, closure of other Village Inns, owner says Dubuque restaurant 'not impacted'

Dubuque man pleads guilty to 3 theft charges related to business account

Special Olympics Winter Games return to Galena this week

Dubuque school board's project priority list includes Senior renovation, land for new school

Man charged with attempted murder for Dubuque shooting pleads not guilty

Darlington Area EMS hopes to forge new path for coverage

People who make a difference: Rural Dubuque couple give gift of time via volunteer efforts

Biz Buzz: Maquoketa bakery to reopen; biodiesel plant running again; Pilates studio continues growth

In Dubuque, Biden stresses critical role of Iowans as 'character of the nation' on ballot

What's happening

Campus notes

Downtown Dubuque 'shop hop' set for this weekend

