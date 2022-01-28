MAQUOKETA, Iowa — The Jackson County Regional Health Center Board of Trustees this week approved an agreement to sell its former Maquoketa hospital, still without knowing the buyer’s identity.
Earlier this month, the board approved an offer of $500,000 for the purchase of the former hospital and 12 acres at 700 W. Grove St. That approval had been subject to board members receiving the name of the buyer, which is establishing an LLC or similar company to serve as final signatory to the agreement.
At a special meeting this week, however, Board Member Matt Osterhaus said “the legal entity is still being formed.” The board therefore voted to approve the purchase agreement but extend the closing date by “a reasonable extension of time,” possibly 15 days but to be determined based on the needs of the buyer and the hospital. The sale previously was set to close on or before Jan. 31.
“Our correspondence with the buyer’s attorney has been satisfactory to show us that everything is going to move forward as per our expectations,” Osterhaus said.
Hospital officials previously said that according to the buyer’s representative, the buyer plans to construct multi-family housing and apartment units on the property, as well as community areas and potential office or retail space.
Board members opted to approve the purchase agreement using the name of the buyer’s representative, rather than waiting for the buyer’s name, which allowed the sale to move forward, said Curt Coleman, president of Jackson County Regional Health Center, which now is located at 601 Hospital Drive.
“The purpose was to keep the process moving forward so we can get to closing in a timely manner,” he said following the meeting.
The purchase agreement lists the purchaser as “Desai Law Group, P.A., on behalf of a Newly formed Entity or a Client Trust.”
Officials with Desai Law Group, based in Orlando, Fla., did not respond to requests for comment Thursday.
Coleman said the hospital’s legal counsel will work with the buyer’s representatives to determine a reasonable extension for the closing date. He said the Board of Trustees likely will not meet again prior to closing.
Chicago-based real estate auction company Rick Levin & Associates worked with Iowa company Hallberg Auction and Real Estate to handle the sealed bid auction for the former hospital.
Rick Levin, president of Rick Levin & Associates, said that in his experience, it is “very common” for buyers to purchase a commercial property through a corporate structure such as the one this buyer is forming.
“So far, everything has gone the way we would have expected it to go,” he said.
Coleman said hospital representatives look forward to developments on the property, as the facility would have been demolished if no bids were received.
“We remain optimistic about the opportunities with the building,” he said.