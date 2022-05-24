DARLINGTON, Wis. -- A Darlington car wash will close later this week, though plans are in the works for a new location.

The Xtreme Clean Car Wash at 200 Washington St. will close effective Wednesday, May 25, an online announcement states.

The City of Darlington purchased the building through a Federal Emergency Management Agency flood mitigation program. The structure will be demolished to make way for additional green space.

The online announcement states that construction is expected to start soon on a new car wash location next to Woodford State Bank.

Pre-paid wash cards can be used at Xtreme Clean’s Platteville and Mineral Point locations.

