LA MOTTE, Iowa — A federal complaint recently was filed against a Jackson County man accused of placing a homemade explosive device at a nearby property.
Aaron J. Hinke, 45, of La Motte, is accused of the federal charge of possession of a destructive device not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record. As a result, his state-level charge of possession of an explosive device with intent has been dismissed.
Federal court documents provide some additional details regarding the incident.
They disclose that the 5-year-old daughter of the reporting party, identified in state court documents as Kaleb Bee, first located the explosive device behind his woodshed at 146 S. Main St. in La Motte on Sept. 6 and told him about finding a “Looney Tune bomb.”
Bee picked up the item and placed it on a stump, at which point he noticed there was a “mortar-style firework” taped to a gas can that had gas inside of it. A partially burnt cigarette was taped to the firework’s fuse.
He called authorities, who called the state fire marshal’s office, which sent staff to the scene and defused the device.
Court documents state that Hinke placed the explosive near the woodshed at about 3 p.m. Sept. 6 and that he admitted to doing so in text messages that he sent to Bee. He texted that “next time he wouldn’t snuff out the cig.”
Authorities reported that, when questioned, Hinke admitted to making and placing the explosive.