Hillcrest Family Services plans to move its mental health center to the same campus as most of its facilities early next month.

The nonprofit has operated its current mental health center on Mercy Drive since 2006, leasing the space from MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. Starting Feb. 6, though, the center will move to 2435 Hillcrest Road.

