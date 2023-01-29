Hillcrest Family Services plans to move its mental health center to the same campus as most of its facilities early next month.
The nonprofit has operated its current mental health center on Mercy Drive since 2006, leasing the space from MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. Starting Feb. 6, though, the center will move to 2435 Hillcrest Road.
That will place the center near other Hillcrest buildings such as the A New Day behavioral health walk-in clinic — a state mental health access center — so clients more easily can move from one facility to another.
“A New Day center is walk-in crisis services, where anyone can come in any time,” said Hillcrest Chief Business Development Officer John Bellini. “We’ll continue with that, then have this piece for regular, scheduled and occurring care. We’re really looking to improve the holistic delivery of services. We’ll have medication management and therapy, our integrated health home, primary care and substance use services, all within just a couple of buildings.”
Mae Hingtgen, executive director of Mental Health/Disability Services of the East Central Region, said Hillcrest’s move is in line with the region’s vision for care.
“The more comprehensive the services are near an access hub, the better we can care for our residents in need,” she said. “We want to make sure we communicate this well, so people know where they can get the help.”
Bellini said Hillcrest has sent letters to patients and other community stakeholders informing them of the move.
The mental health center will fill what recently has been vacant space at the Hillcrest campus but which used to be a residential treatment center.
Bellini said the move will offer capacity for more services than Hillcrest has been able to offer at the current mental health center.
“We’ll have telehealth capabilities, capabilities for prescribers and therapists and space for group work as well,” he said.
Hingtgen said those new services will be a good next step to help meet increasing and changing needs for mental health care.
“The fact that they’re expanding their availability of telehealth, that is less about brick-and-mortar but is a good sign,” she said. “It’s right for some people. It’s not right for some. I’m really happy that, moving past the peak of the pandemic, we’re entering a hybrid where we and providers can offer the right care for the right people, especially in rural areas.”
