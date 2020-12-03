Local aquarium part of effort to raise endangered freshwater fish

A local aquarium is part of an effort that has successfully reintroduced an endangered freshwater fish raised in captivity back into the wild.
Dubuque’s National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium is a member of a consortium of aquariums that recently introduced aquarium-raised Barrens Topminnows into a creek in Tennessee, according to a press release.
Shedd Aquarium in Chicago, The Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk, Conn., and Dubuque’s river museum contributed to the project with the Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga, which has been working to save the Barrens Topminnow for more than 20 years.
About two-thirds of the aquarium-raised arrived in Chattanooga earlier this year after being shipped from The Maritime Aquarium and Shedd Aquarium. The river museum’s program to raise the fish is continuing but has yet to produce offspring, according to the release.
The release states that the range of the fish in the wild was severely curtailed by habitat degradation and competition with the invasive Western Mosquitofish. Currently, isolated populations live in about six spring-fed streams in southeast middle Tennessee.